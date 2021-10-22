Jump on Lamont’s rainy forecast today

(LAMONT, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lamont Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lamont:

Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.