Yellville, AR

Yellville Weather Forecast

Yellville (AR) Weather Channel
Yellville (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

YELLVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cZMkbfZ00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

