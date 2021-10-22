Madill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MADILL, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
