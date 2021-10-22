CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pevely, MO

Pevely Daily Weather Forecast

Pevely (MO) Weather Channel
Pevely (MO) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

PEVELY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cZMkX5X00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Pevely, MO
