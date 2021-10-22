Daily Weather Forecast For Crestline
CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
