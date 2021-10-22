CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Crestline

Crestline (CA) Weather Channel
Crestline (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

