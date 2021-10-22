Daily Weather Forecast For Indialantic

INDIALANTIC, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 86 °F, low 75 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, October 24 Chance of Rain Showers High 85 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.