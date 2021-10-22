4-Day Weather Forecast For Stanley
STANLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0