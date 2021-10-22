Weather Forecast For Hazel Park
HAZEL PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 52 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain Showers
- High 55 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
