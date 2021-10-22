CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Park, MI

Weather Forecast For Hazel Park

Hazel Park (MI) Weather Channel
Hazel Park (MI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HAZEL PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 52 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Hazel Park (MI) Weather Channel

Hazel Park (MI) Weather Channel

Hazel Park, MI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

