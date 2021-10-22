Weather Forecast For Coldspring
COLDSPRING, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
