Grand Saline, TX

Grand Saline Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

GRAND SALINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cZMkMcm00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

