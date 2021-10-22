Axton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AXTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
