CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Axton, VA

Axton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Axton (VA) Weather Channel
Axton (VA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

AXTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cZMkHD900

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Axton (VA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Axton

(AXTON, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Axton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
AXTON, VA
Axton (VA) Weather Channel

Axton (VA) Weather Channel

Axton, VA
143
Followers
607
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy