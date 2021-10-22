Caldwell Weather Forecast

CALDWELL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Chance of Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers Likely High 68 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



