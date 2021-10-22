CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statham, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Statham

Statham (GA) Weather Channel
Statham (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

STATHAM, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cZMkBun00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

