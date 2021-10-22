CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morton, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Morton

Morton (MS) Weather Channel
Morton (MS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

MORTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cZMkA2400

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Morton (MS) Weather Channel

Morton is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(MORTON, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
MORTON, MS
Morton (MS) Weather Channel

Morton (MS) Weather Channel

Morton, MS
192
Followers
602
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy