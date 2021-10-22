4-Day Weather Forecast For Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



