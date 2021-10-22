4-Day Weather Forecast For Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
