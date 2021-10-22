CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerville, AL

Weather Forecast For Somerville

Somerville (AL) Weather Channel
Somerville (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SOMERVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cZMk6aP00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Somerville (AL) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Somerville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SOMERVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Somerville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SOMERVILLE, AL
Somerville (AL) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Somerville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SOMERVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Somerville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SOMERVILLE, AL
Somerville (AL) Weather Channel

Somerville (AL) Weather Channel

Somerville, AL
142
Followers
601
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy