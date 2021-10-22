CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pittsburg, TN

South Pittsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel
South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0cZMjzdy00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

