CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dry Ridge, KY

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel
Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(DRY RIDGE, KY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dry Ridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cZMjylF00

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Dry Ridge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dry Ridge: Sunday, October 24: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, October 25: Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26:
DRY RIDGE, KY
Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Dry Ridge

(DRY RIDGE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dry Ridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
DRY RIDGE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dry Ridge, KY
Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Dry Ridge

(DRY RIDGE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dry Ridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
DRY RIDGE, KY
Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel

Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel

Dry Ridge, KY
142
Followers
602
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy