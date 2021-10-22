Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(DRY RIDGE, KY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dry Ridge:

Friday, October 22 Cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



