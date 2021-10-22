CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, NC

Weather Forecast For Whittier

Whittier (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

WHITTIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cZMjwzn00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

