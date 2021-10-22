Weather Forecast For Whittier
WHITTIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
