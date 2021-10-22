Weather Forecast For Whittier

WHITTIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 64 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



