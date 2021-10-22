CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delmar, DE

Another cloudy day in Delmar — make the most of it with these activities

Delmar (DE) Weather Channel
Delmar (DE) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(DELMAR, DE.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Delmar Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delmar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cZMjv7400

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11

A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, will now go to...
HEALTH
CNN

Biden makes his closing pitch in Virginia by unloading on Youngkin and comparing him to Trump

Arlington, Virginia (CNN) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday excoriated Virginia Republican Glenn Youngkin during his final event with Democrat Terry McAuliffe ahead of next week's election, repeatedly comparing the gubernatorial candidate to former President Donald Trump. Biden's remarks were a point-by-point upbraiding of both Youngkin and Trump, building on...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist’s cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delmar, DE
CBS News

What is a "billionaire's tax," and how would it work?

Democrats are considering a new tax on billionaires that would help fund their proposed $3.2 trillion social spending package. Although some critics of the plan say it opens the door to tax hikes on a broader swath of Americans, the proposal would only impact taxpayers with more than $1 billion in assets, or those with incomes of more than $100 million for three consecutive years.
INCOME TAX
NBC News

Police monitoring Brian Laundrie last month thought he had come home. It was his mom.

Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day#Delmar Friday#Newsbreak#Nws
The Associated Press

Soler, Braves overcome Morton injury, top Astros in Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) — A healthy swing by Jorge Soler powered the Atlanta Braves to a smashing start in the World Series. In the lineup for the first time since a positive COVID-19 test, Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Braves, despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg, hushed the Houston Astros 6-2 Tuesday night in Game 1.
MLB
Delmar (DE) Weather Channel

Delmar (DE) Weather Channel

Delmar, DE
101
Followers
605
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy