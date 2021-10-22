CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

Weather Forecast For Childersburg

 4 days ago

CHILDERSBURG, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cZMjuEL00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

