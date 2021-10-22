Weather Forecast For Childersburg
CHILDERSBURG, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
