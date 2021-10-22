Friday rain in Pollock Pines: Ideas to make the most of it

(POLLOCK PINES, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pollock Pines Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pollock Pines:

Friday, October 22 Heavy rain then rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 51 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 31 mph



Sunday, October 24 Heavy Rain High 49 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Heavy rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 42 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.