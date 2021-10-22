CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pollock Pines, CA

Friday rain in Pollock Pines: Ideas to make the most of it

Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(POLLOCK PINES, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pollock Pines Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pollock Pines:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cZMjtLc00

  • Friday, October 22

    Heavy rain then rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy Rain

    • High 49 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Heavy rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pollock Pines, CA
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Pollock Pines — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(POLLOCK PINES, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pollock Pines. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
POLLOCK PINES, CA
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Pollock Pines — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(POLLOCK PINES, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pollock Pines. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
POLLOCK PINES, CA
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Pollock Pines, CA
122
Followers
599
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy