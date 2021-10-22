CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slatington, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Slatington

 4 days ago

SLATINGTON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cZMjraA00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Slatington, PA
