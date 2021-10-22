Cloudy forecast for Cedar Lake — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(CEDAR LAKE, IN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cedar Lake:

Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain High 53 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.