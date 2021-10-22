Kiln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KILN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
