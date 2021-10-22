CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland, TN

Westmoreland Daily Weather Forecast

Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel
Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

WESTMORELAND, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dF9W_0cZMjkeJ00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel

Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel

Westmoreland, TN
170
Followers
604
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy