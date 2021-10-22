Westmoreland Daily Weather Forecast
WESTMORELAND, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
