Douglassville, PA

Another cloudy day in Douglassville — make the most of it with these activities

Douglassville (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(DOUGLASSVILLE, PA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Douglassville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Douglassville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cZMjisr00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

