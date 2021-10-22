Sun forecast for Rainsville — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(RAINSVILLE, AL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rainsville:
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
