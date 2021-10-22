CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainsville, AL

Sun forecast for Rainsville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Rainsville (AL) Weather Channel
Rainsville (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(RAINSVILLE, AL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rainsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cZMjeLx00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

