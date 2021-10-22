Daily Weather Forecast For Edinburg

EDINBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.