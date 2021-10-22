CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Edinburg

 4 days ago

EDINBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cZMjcaV00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

