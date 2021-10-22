CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Resaca, GA

Sun forecast for Resaca — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Resaca (GA) Weather Channel
Resaca (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(RESACA, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Resaca:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cZMjbhm00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Resaca (GA) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Resaca — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(RESACA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Resaca. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
RESACA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Resaca, GA
Resaca (GA) Weather Channel

Resaca (GA) Weather Channel

Resaca, GA
256
Followers
603
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy