Vanceboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
VANCEBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
