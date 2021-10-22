A cloudy Friday in Wheelersburg today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WHEELERSBURG, OH.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wheelersburg:

Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 59 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of Rain Showers High 73 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



