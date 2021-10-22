CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, PA

Verona Weather Forecast

Verona (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

VERONA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cZMjSi700

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

