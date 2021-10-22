CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Royal, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Port Royal

 4 days ago

PORT ROYAL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cZMjRpO00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

