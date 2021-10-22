4-Day Weather Forecast For Port Royal
PORT ROYAL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
