CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterford, WI

Friday has sun for Waterford — 3 ways to make the most of it

Waterford (WI) Weather Channel
Waterford (WI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(WATERFORD, WI) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Waterford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0cZMjP3w00

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Waterford (WI) Weather Channel

Waterford Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Waterford: Monday, October 25: Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Mostly cloudy during the day; while
WATERFORD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, WI
Waterford (WI) Weather Channel

Waterford (WI) Weather Channel

Waterford, WI
73
Followers
600
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy