Weather Forecast For Decherd
DECHERD, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
