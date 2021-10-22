Weather Forecast For Decherd

DECHERD, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 65 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.