Make the most of a cloudy Friday in Lancaster with these activities

(LANCASTER, KY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lancaster:

Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 24 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of Rain Showers High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



