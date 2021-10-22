Daily Weather Forecast For Canutillo
CANUTILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
