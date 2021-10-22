CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canutillo, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Canutillo

Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CANUTILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cZMjA4H00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(CANUTILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Canutillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
