Reeds Spring, MO

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

 4 days ago

(REEDS SPRING, MO) A sunny Friday is here for Reeds Spring, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

