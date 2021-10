I have 7 year old twins and it has become apparent to me that they have absolutely no concept of time. They think I’m WAY older than I am. One afternoon we were in the car and Zoey was talking about watching the Labyrinth. She was telling us the whole movie. My husband stopped her and said, “Yeah Zoey, we’ve seen it.” Then my older daughter (9 year old Mia) said, “You have?” I said, “Yes, that movie came out when we were kids.” Zoey then turned to Mia and said, “And get this Mia, it is even in color!” Apparently my kids think I’m old enough to have had black and white TV!

