Federalsburg, MD

Jump on Federalsburg’s cloudy forecast today

 4 days ago

(FEDERALSBURG, MD.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Federalsburg, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Federalsburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0cZMikgW00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

