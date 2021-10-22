CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pocomoke City, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Pocomoke City

Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel
Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

POCOMOKE CITY, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cZMijnn00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Pocomoke City — 3 ways to make the most of it

(POCOMOKE CITY, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pocomoke City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(POCOMOKE CITY, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pocomoke City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocomoke City, MD
Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel

Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel

Pocomoke City, MD
111
Followers
604
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy