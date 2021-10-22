CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, NH

Littleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LITTLETON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

