Littleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LITTLETON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 47 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
