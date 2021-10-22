Littleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LITTLETON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Areas of fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 50 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 50 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 47 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



