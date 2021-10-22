CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellersville, PA

Take advantage of Friday’s cloudy forecast in Sellersville

 4 days ago

(SELLERSVILLE, PA.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Sellersville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sellersville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0cZMieOA00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

