Elberta, AL

Elberta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Elberta (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

ELBERTA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cZMiY2g00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

