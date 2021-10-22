Daily Weather Forecast For Olney

OLNEY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 63 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



