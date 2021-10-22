CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Olney

Olney (IL) Weather Channel
Olney (IL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

OLNEY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Olney (IL) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Olney — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OLNEY, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Olney. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
OLNEY, IL
Olney (IL) Weather Channel

Olney (IL) Weather Channel

Olney, IL
