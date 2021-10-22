Daily Weather Forecast For Olney
OLNEY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0