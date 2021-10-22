CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Totowa, NJ

Weather Forecast For Totowa

Totowa (NJ) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

TOTOWA, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cZMiKvk00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Totowa

(TOTOWA, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Totowa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
