CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moore, SC

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Moore (SC) Weather Channel
Moore (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(MOORE, SC) A sunny Friday is here for Moore, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moore:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cZMiA6U00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Moore (SC) Weather Channel

Moore Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moore: Sunday, October 24: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Sunny
MOORE, SC
Moore (SC) Weather Channel

Moore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moore: Thursday, October 21: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Friday, October 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Sunday, October 24:
MOORE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moore, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Moore (SC) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Moore — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(MOORE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moore. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MOORE, SC
Moore (SC) Weather Channel

Moore (SC) Weather Channel

Moore, SC
79
Followers
602
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy