Harper Woods Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HARPER WOODS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 24
Chance of rain showers during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
