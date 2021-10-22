CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nekoosa, WI

Weather Forecast For Nekoosa

Nekoosa (WI) Weather Channel
Nekoosa (WI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

NEKOOSA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0cZMhbmC00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

